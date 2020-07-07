Two men were indicted on Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Johnstown that charged them with selling stolen household electronics, power tools, gift cards and other goods at Value-it in Richland Township, according to court documents.
The defendants, Bradley J. Charlton and John P. Stuart – and two other people, who were identified in court documents only as “GM” and “CH” – were accused by the grand jury of conspiring to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, a federal offense.
According to the indictment, GM and CH stole the items in question from various retail stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio and sold them to Charlton and Stuart, who then brought the items to Value-it and sold them to customers, both in person and online.
A list of items allegedly seized by investigators from Charlton and Stuart included 21 rings, eight pendants, 10 earrings, 15 necklaces, 20 chains, various collectable coins, ceiling fans, three boxes of over-the-counter medications, various firearms and quantities of ammunition, laptops, smartphones, military pins, sports equipment, U.S. currency and an 11-piece cookware set, as well as dozens of other miscellaneous items.
The grand jury alleged that the scheme was run from on or about Aug. 1, 2016, to Oct. 3, 2018.
That date range coincides with a Oct. 3, 2018, raid on Value-it during which FBI agents and local police executed a federal search warrant, according to The Tribune-Democrat’s archives.
Value-it, located in the premises of the former Value City store at 890 Scalp Ave., is a flea market-style department store where individual vendors can rent space to sell new and used items.
