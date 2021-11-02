WINDBER, Pa. – Windber Borough Council will have two new faces in 2022, but two incumbents were also able to retain their seats.
With all precincts reporting in an eight-way race for four seats, the unofficial tally showed Republican Richard Rummel Jr. leading all vote-getters with 454 votes, followed by two current members, Joe Pallo and Douglas Ledney, both Democrats.
Pallo had 421 votes and Ledney had 401, according to Somerset County’s unofficial results.
Newcomer Brian Bahorik, a Republican, appeared to have captured the fourth and final seat, with 386 votes.
Challengers Dave Maddy Jr., Thomas Dowdell, Edward Marcinko and former Councilman Pete LaMonaca also sought board seats.
