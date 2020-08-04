Two people were in custody Tuesday following a drug raid at a Windber Borough home, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
Approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine, a “brick” of heroin stamp bags and additional drugs were seized after local investigators received a “reliable tip” that drug activity was occurring at the home, which is located on the 1700 block of Baumgardner Avenue, Thomas said.
County Drug Task Force detectives, state attorney general’s office investigators and borough police all partnered in the bust, which occurred before 3 p.m., he said.
Packaging material scales and cash were also seized as evidence. The suspected drugs were being sent to a state police crime lab for testing, Thomas said.
Charges are pending against two unnamed people who were expected to be arraigned by an on-call magistrate as soon as Tuesday night, he said.
Both were in police custody as of 4:15 p.m., Thomas said.
