Two people were arrested late Saturday following a chase in East Conemaugh that ended in a crash in Johnstown.
East Conemaugh police Officer Joe Sefcik Jr. confirmed two people were taken into custody and transported to Cambria County Prison, but was unable to provide additional details Sunday.
The chase was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, and responders were sent to a property at Clinton Street and Church Avenue, where a gray sedan involved in the pursuit struck a building.
