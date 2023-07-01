JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two people were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Saturday following a crash in Johnstown.
The accident apparently involved two vehicles on the 1400 block of Franklin Street, a Cambria County 911 supervisor said.
The crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. and Johnstown Fire Department was sent to the scene. The road was briefly closed due to the crash but reopened by 9:30 p.m., 911 officials said.
