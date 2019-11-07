State Rep. Frank Burns announced Thursday that two grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources have been awarded to local entities.
Burns said a $50,000 grant was awarded to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, which will provide for construction of riparian forest buffers along the West Branch Susquehanna River watershed to protect against pollutants and reduce erosion and flooding.
A $15,000 grant was also awarded to the Allegheny Ridge Corp. to prepare and print updated maps and a management plan for the Kiski-Conemaugh Water Trail.
Both the water trail and the watershed run through Cambria County, Burns said.
DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation’s rivers conservation grants focus on conserving and protecting state waterways and outdoor recreational opportunities, including the installation of riparian buffers to improve the health and diversity of local ecosystems and to also develop long-term water quality management programs.
