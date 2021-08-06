Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is expanding its gastroenterology services with the addition of Drs. Robert J. Stoffa and Tameka Scott.
They have joined Dr. Taesun Moon and Molly Sambor, a nurse practitioner, in the WindberCare Surgical Associates & Bariatrics office at the hospital.
Stoffa received his medical degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in gastroenterology at Washington University-Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Missouri.
He is board certified in gastroenterology and has been practicing medicine for more than 25 years.
Scott completed her medical degree at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey’s School of Osteopathic Medicine. After completing internship at the university’s Kennedy Health System, she completed her residency training at Palisades Medical Center of Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.
She went on to complete a fellowship in advanced gastrointestinal minimally invasive foregut surgery at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh.
She has been practicing medicine for more than eight years, including experience as an attending general surgeon with Allegheny Health Network Grove City Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Ada in Oklahoma.
Gastroenterology services at Windber include colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, capsule endoscopy, pH monitoring, manometry and impedance testing, and hemorrhoid energy therapy.
