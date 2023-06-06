Bishop Mark L. Bartchak, head of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, ordained Nelson Lowes, Richard Messina and Charles Williams as permanent deacons during a Mass on Saturday at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Altoona.
Lowes and his wife, Shelley, and Messina and his wife, Michelle, are members of Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Westmont Borough. Williams and his wife, Belinda, belong to Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in Lock Haven, Clinton County.
A permanent deacon can assist priests at Masses, preach occasionally and preside over services such as weddings, baptisms and funerals.
The Sacred Order of the Diaconate is rooted in service, and deacons minister through word, sacrament and charity, the diocese said. Ministries at parishes, hospitals and prisons are among the ways in which permanent deacons engage in the life of the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.