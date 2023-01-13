JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A de-icing equipment malfunction grounded two flights from the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport on Friday, Airport Manager Cory Cree said.
SkyWest personnel were using equipment to spray a commercial jet with a de-icing solution when the device began emitting smoke, which prompted Transportation Security Administration workers to call 911 for extra assistance.
Airport staff used fire extinguishers and a fire-suppression vehicle and Richland Township fire, EMS and police responded, Cree said.
There were no injuries, he said.
"The only damage was to the de-icing vehicle – but that is needed to spray the planes before they take off in (cold) conditions," Cree said. "That's something SkyWest is working on to address."
He said that could impact certain flights in the coming days.
De-icing is not mandated for all flights. But during winter months, it is up to SkyWest to determine when conditions require planes to receive an application of the de-icing solution, he said.
Flight cancellations have been rare at the Johnstown airport since SkyWest began serving the community more than two years ago.
The airport's latest report to airport authority officials showed just one flight was cancelled for maintenance issues from January through November of 2022. The percentage of cancellations for any reason was approximately just over half of 1 percent – or .06 percent.
The rate for all airlines nationwide was far higher last year.
Data indicated the industry-wide cancellation rate across the country was 3.2% through the first half of 2022.
Cree has previously credited the airport's investment in new methods to treat the runway prior to winter storms as another reason for improved flight rates.
"This incident wasn't something anyone saw coming," Cree said. "It was something out of our control."
