A former Central Intelligence Agency executive and an industry chief executive officer are joining Concurrent Technologies Corp.’s board of directors.
During its January meeting, the board elected Sean P. Roche and Gary C. Slack to fill vacancies left by the departure of Howard M. Picking III and Mark E. Pasquerilla, whose terms expired.
Roche is a former associate deputy director of the CIA.
“He is a visionary enterprise-level change leader across the intelligence community, the CIA and the Department of Defense,” a CTC press release said.
Slack is chief executive officer and president of XLA, a services and solutions provider to the national homeland, international and defense sectors of the federal government.
He has more than 35 years of experience in government contracting in professional services, information technology, electronics, platform production and other areas.
CTC is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research organization, delivering technology for U.S. national security.
