EBENSBURG – A Northern Cambria man entered a no- contest plea in Cambria County court on Friday after he was accused of shooting an unarmed man with an AR-15 rifle during an Oct. 10 dispute in Barr Township.
Robert James Spears, 20, entered a no-contest plea to recklessly endangering another person before Judge David. J. Tulowitzki on Friday.
According to Assistant District Attorney Jessica Weil, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to a residence in Barr Township where an altercation was occurring. Spears grabbed a Diamondback semi-automatic AR-15 .223-caliber rifle from his vehicle and fired two rounds at the victim in the lower torso.
Tulowitzki explained that a no-contest plea meant that Spears was not offering a defense to the charges and found that the facts of the case as stated by Weil provided enough basis to proceed forward with the charges.
A no-contest plea means that the defendant does not have to admit to the crime with which he or she is charged, but does acknowledge that there is enough evidence for prosecutors to win a conviction.
A no-contest plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea.
He will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Aug.1.
Also entering a plea before Tulowitzki on Friday was Kelvin Morales.
Morales, 50, entered a guilty plea to access device fraud after the victim provided Morales a check for $800 to start work in September 2022. The check was altered to $1,800 and cashed.
He will be sentenced at 1 p.m. June 16.
