EBENSBURG – A Nanty Glo man entered a guilty plea in relation to breaking into a home, entering a bedroom with a kitchen knife while two people were asleep and ended up getting into a physical altercation with one of them in 2019.
Thomas Rankin, 49, entered a guilty plea to a summary count of disorderly conduct before Cambria County Judge David J. Tulowitzki on Thursday.
According to Assistant District Attorney Erin Dominick, the plea was due in part to the fact that the district attorney’s office was unable to reach the victim in the case.
Rankin was sentenced to five days probation and ordered to pay all court costs and fines.
Also before Tulowitzki on Thursday was Susan Heider, 72.
Heider, of Johnstown, entered a guilty plea to purchase and receipt of a controlled substance.
According to Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites, a controlled buy was conducted by the Cambria County Drug Task at which time Heider was found to be in possession of fentanyl.
She will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 1.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat.
Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
