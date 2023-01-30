EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two men appeared in Cambria County court on Monday before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
Nasir Reynolds, 18, entered a guilty plea to simple assault and resisting arrest. According to Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt, on Sept. 19, Reynolds was resisting arrest when he led officers into oncoming traffic and caused injuries to one officer of the Johnstown Police Department, who required medical treatment. He will be sentenced March 23.
Kevin Whitmore, 31, entered a plea to summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to Aurandt, Whitmore arrived at a residence and began banging on a window and demanding entry. In a separate case, he threw a brick into a window of the same residence in order to gain entry.
Whitmore was ordered to pay court costs and was sentenced to 30 days of probation, as he has spent five months in jail.
The victim has not been located and did not give input about the sentencing.
