Two people were hospitalized early Friday morning following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 219 in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, authorities said.
A passenger car traveling the wrong way in the highway's northbound lanes collided with a northbound truck near the Davidsville exit, Conemaugh Township police Cpl. Russell Miller said.
"They collided head-on," he said.
The crash happened just after midnight.
The truck overturned, spilling its load of coal and shutting down the northbound lanes for about six hours.
Both drivers were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown.
Firefighters from Jerome and Conemaugh Township responded with Conemaugh Township EMS. Somerset County Animal Response Team was called in because the passenger car had dogs inside. Windber police also assisted.
Conemaugh Township police are continuing the investigation.
