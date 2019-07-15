A teenage boy died Monday after falling from rocks on a state forest property near Mount Davis Road.
It was one of two fatal incidents reported Monday in southern Somerset County.
Few details about the fall were provided, but Somerset County 911 officials said crews were dispatched to Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp in Fort Hill, and state police confirmed the incident was being handled by the Somerset barracks.
The youth reportedly fell from tall rocks near Cove Rocks, which is part of Forbes State Forest. The Deer Valley camp spans 740 acres of adjoining forest surrounding the 125-acre Deer Valley Lake, the camp’s website shows. It has been operated there by the Greater Pittsburgh YMCA for decades.
Salisbury firefighters, a Conemaugh MedStar helicopter crew, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources personnel and Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller were sent to the scene. An effort to reach Miller for details on the fatal fall was unsuccessful Monday.
Miller’s office was also dispatched to Confluence Borough for an unrelated fatal crash just minutes after the fatal fall in Fort Hill was reported.
State police said an unidentified person was killed by a John Deere front loader that was traveling on the 900 block of Oden Street. The crash victim’s name was not being released because family had not yet been notified.
