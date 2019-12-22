Two people were cited following an East Providence Township crash after a Bedford County man fled the scene of a crash and his mother tried to cover for him by making false statements to investigators, police said.
Stephen Risbon, 31, of Bedford, crashed his Chrysler 200 at 10 p.m. Friday on Route 30, leaving the road and striking an embankment, state police said.
Melissa Baker, of Mapleton Depot, contacted state police in Bedford saying she was the operator of the vehicle but investigators said security cameras and a follow-up investigation, confirmed he was behind the wheel of the car.
Baker is being charged with making false statements, state police said.
