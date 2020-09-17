Two people face drug charges after authorities raided a home in the 700 block of Coleman Avenue in Johnstown on Thursday, seizing an undetermined amount crack cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
Jacqueline Atiya Nicole Ponzo, 18, of the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue, Darby, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and fentanyl.
Dqia Ivyyhan Angelika Raynor, 19, of the 700 block of Park Avenue, Johnstown, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charges were filed before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County Sheriff's Department, Johnstown Police Department and the U.S. Marshal's Service executed the search warrant.
