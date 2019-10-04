Two Cambria County bridges will soon officially be renamed to honor two area soldiers who were killed in action, according to a press release issued Wednesday by state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Cambria/Clearfield.
The bridge that carries Peg Run Road over the West Branch Susquehanna River in Susquehanna Township will be renamed the U.S. Army Sergeant Scott O. Henry Memorial Bridge during a ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Henry, a native of Commodore, Indiana County, was killed in action on Nov. 15, 1965, during the Battle of La Drang in the Vietnam War. He died after rescuing an injured soldier from the battlefield and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.
The bridge that carries Plank Road over the south branch of Blacklick Creek in Blacklick Township will be renamed the Private First Class Steve L. Klosz Memorial Bridge during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 18.
Klosz, a former resident of Blacklick Township, was killed in action on Sept. 11, 1943, during Operation Avalanche, an attempt by Allied forces to secure the beaches of Salerno, Italy, during World War II. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
Both ceremonies are open to the public.
