Two bridges in Cambria County have been named for local Purple Heart recipients who died in the line of duty, as a result of legislation introduced by state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, from the 73rd District.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, signed the bills as part of more encompassing pieces of legislation.
Plank Road bridge over the south branch of Blacklick Creek in Blacklick Township was named the Private First Class Steve L. Klosz Memorial Bridge.
Klosz died on Sept. 11, 1943, while serving in Italy during World War II.
Peg Run Road bridge over the west branch of the Susquehanna River in Susquehanna Township is now the United States Army Sergeant Scott O. Henry Memorial Bridge.
Henry, who served in the Marine Corps and Army, died on Nov. 15, 1965 during the Vietnam War.
“These fine men are both a credit to their families and are heroes worthy of recognition from their county and country,” Sankey said. “It is an honor to even play a small part in keeping alive memories of them and the price they paid.”
