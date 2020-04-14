SOMERSET – Two Bedford County men face felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Somerset Borough on Monday.
Police charged Michael Ryan Yon, 41, of Manns Choice, and Thomas Eugene Brant, 52, of Buffalo Mills. Police said they stopped a vehicle that Yon was driving at the intersection of North Pleasant Avenue and North Center Avenue. After Yon gave his consent to search the vehicle, police found 58 five-milligrams of Oxycodone pills and five 15-milligrams of amphetamine pills.
The vehicle was towed from the scene. Yon and Brant will answer the charges before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.