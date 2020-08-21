The talents of award-winning artists are being showcased at Bottle Works.
Painter and sculptor Heather Davis’ “Forever Color” exhibition and technical illustrator Fred Gilmour’s exhibition “Dichotomy of an Artist” are on display through Oct. 10 in the main galleries and Black Box Theatre in the Tulip Building, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
“Forever Color” features more than 60 pieces of original oil paintings, drawings and 3-D sculptures.
Davis’ attention to detail and her passion and drive for her craft can be seen in each painting and sculpture, and her realism style makes her paintings of landscapes and portraits look like photographs.
“The experience of emotional and intellectual touching through imagery is the motivation,” the Bedford County resident said. “Reaching into the brain for the actual abstract concepts of visual messaging is the focus.”
Gilmour, a resident of Montoursville, Lycoming County, is a trained technical illustrator with more than 55 years of experience in fine art, graphic, video and instruction design.
“Dichotomy of an Artist” showcases his interest in illustrative techniques using black and white mediums, acrylic and watercolor media.
Three-dimensional design also is a sub-specialty. In recent years, Gilmour has been exploring the more abstract nature of assemblage.
“This exhibit embodies the artistic struggle between the realistic and the abstract in my current work and of my personal nature,” he said.
Original work and prints for both artists is available for purchase in the Gallery Shoppe.
To celebrate the exhibits, an artists reception and tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 29.
In the main galleries, Davis will teach attendees how to find and purchase the perfect piece of art for their homes or offices and explain the inspiration behind her work.
Gilmore will lead a discussion on the intersection among artistic expression, intentionality and perception in the Black Box Theatre.
In addition, Davis will present The Gift of Dyslexia at 2 p.m and discuss how dyslexia has impacted her life and work, and how it affects those around us who are living with dyslexia.
A donation of $5 is suggested.
Seating is limited and preregistration is suggested by calling 814-535-2020.
Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the gallery.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bottleworksethnicartscenter.
