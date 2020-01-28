Two men were arrested Friday after they were observed conducting an apparent drug deal, state police in Somerset said.
Investigators said a “hand-to-hand” exchange was observed between Jeffrey Moore, 37, and Todd Kenyon, 42, at the intersection of North Center Avenue and Harmon Street.
As police approached, Moore fled on foot and was apprehended with controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Kenyon was also found with illegal drugs, state police said.
Both were lodged in Somerset County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.