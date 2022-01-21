JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State and local drug agents raided a Johnstown home on Thursday, seizing drugs and money and arresting two people who were found inside with two children, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer announced on Friday.
Agents from the Cambria County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General executed a search warrant at a house in the 600 block of Woodvale Avenue.
They charged Perry E. Leach, 45, with two counts each of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. Leach also faces one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean C. Denike, 46, was charged with two counts each of corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. Denike also was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Agents allegedly seized 18 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $5,000 and 10 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $1,000. Also allegedly found were morphine sulfate tablets, drug paraphernalia and nearly $10,000 cash.
Leach and Denike are being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
