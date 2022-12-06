The following people appeared in Cambria County court on Tuesday.
• Cortnie Bree Figueroa, 25, of Bedford, was sentenced to nine to 22 months on a charge of theft by unlawful taking by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein and will serve any remainder of her sentence in a treatment facility.
In January, Figueroa walked into B.K.’s Classics at 1400 Bedford St., grabbed money from the owner as he was counting the cash and then fled in a vehicle, according to police.
• Carl Edward Wilhelm, 55, of Richland Township, entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver before Judge David Tulowitzki.
Wilhelm was arrested in August after police raided an Euclid Avenue apartment and seized cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Tulowitzki granted a bond reduction Tuesday, after which it is expected Wilhelm will be released, and he will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Jan. 24.
