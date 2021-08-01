New police lights

A Twin Rocks man died Saturday when he was ejected from his sedan during a crash near Blairsville, investigators said.

Jeffrey Detore, 41, was pronounced dead of blunt force injuries, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman said.

Overman said a toxicology test was pending.

The crash occurred when Detore's Toyota Camry traveled off Route 22 just before the Route 217 exit ramp and struck a curb, guard rail and road sign, he said.

The vehicle went airborne before landing in a drainage ditch just east of Route 217, Overman said.

The death is being ruled accidental.

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home in Jeanette, Westmoreland County, is handling arrangements for Detore.

