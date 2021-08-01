A Twin Rocks man died Saturday when he was ejected from his sedan during a crash on U.S. Route 22 near Blairsville, investigators said.
Jeffrey Detore, 41, was pronounced dead of blunt-force injuries, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said.
Overman said a toxicology test was pending.
The crash occurred when Detore's Toyota Camry traveled off Route 22 just before the Route 217 exit ramp and struck a curb, guard rail and road sign, he said. The vehicle went airborne before landing in a drainage ditch just east of Route 217, Overman said.
The death is being ruled accidental. Mason-Gelder Funeral Home in Jeanette, Westmoreland County, is handling arrangements for Detore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.