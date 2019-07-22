NANTY GLO – Firefighters from five volunteer fire companies faced hot, humid conditions as they battled a Twin Rocks house fire Sunday night.
The two-story home in the 1100 block of Station Road was a complete loss, said Rich Brown, deputy chief at Nanty Glo Fire Company.
“When I arrived on scene, the first floor was completely involved with some exposure to the second floor,” Brown said.
The family of three was not home when the fire ignited, but two family cats died in the blaze.
Although there were no injuries, firefighters’ time on the front line had to be limited because of heat and humidity.
“I called in an additional company for assistance due to the heat and humidity,” Brown said. “We had to rotate them.”
Nanty Glo was assisted by volunteers and equipment from Dauntless, Vintondale, Colver and Jackson Township fire companies. Blacklick Valley and Jackson Township emergency medical services units helped firefighters dealing with heat.
“We had several firemen who had dehydration,” Brown said. “They had to be cleared by EMS before they could go back to doing firefighting.”
A state police fire marshal is investigating.
The American Red Cross assisted at the scene.
The family is staying with relatives.
