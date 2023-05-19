SOMERSET, Pa. – A free program to help those in recovery find careers will be offered this summer in both Somerset and Cambria counties.
Recovery to Work is presented by UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes, 224 Twin Lake Road, Somerset.
Somerset County classes will begin June 6 and continue for six sessions from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 223 S. Pleasant Ave., Somerset.
Cambria County classes will begin Aug. 3 and continue from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays and Friday on the third floor of 132 Walnut St. in Johnstown.
Classes are designed for those interested in rejoining the workforce, as well as those who have jobs but want to investigate new careers.
Participants will complete a vocational profile, build a resume and practice interview skills in conjunction with CareerLink. Boundaries and disclosure will be covered to best assist those in recovery to prepare for the workforce and certified recovery specialists will help with common struggles individuals in recovery face.
Scholarship opportunities are available to help participants overcome barriers to employment such as child care or transportation.
More information and registration are available by emailing twinlakes@upmc.edu.
