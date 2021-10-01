JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Stonycreek Township police continue the search for thieves who made off with 12 guns from a Lorain Borough home on Aug. 30 or 31.
The owner of the guns is increasing reward money for information leading to an arrest from $1,000 to $1,500.
Eric Murphy told The Tribune-Democrat that thieves made off with the guns from his mother’s house on Penrod Street after they jimmied the door open.
Taken were eight Winchester rifles, one Browning rifle, one Remington rifle, one Colt pistol and one Smith & Wesson pistol.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Cambria County nonemergency number, 814-472-2100.
