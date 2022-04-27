JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – St. Francis University communications professor Pat Farabaugh’s latest book, “Disastrous Floods and the Demise of Steel in Johnstown,” will be featured on PA Books, a weekly Pennsylvania Cable Network program.
The hour-long interview is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Sunday and again at 8 a.m. Monday. The interview will also be available after May 1 through the PCN Select streaming service.
Farabaugh’s book about Johnstown’s steel industry and flood history was published by History Press last October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.