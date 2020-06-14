The former Pennsylvania Turnpike that carried numerous vehicles through Bedford and Fulton counties hasn’t seen a passenger in decades, but people continue to use the old thoroughfare – just in a different fashion.
Visitors flock to the area to hike and bike the turnpike, Bedford-Fulton Joint Recreation Authority Chairman James Edwards said.
However, with the influx of visitors there’s also an issue of vandalism.
Edwards said people seem to think that, because the roadway and tunnels weren’t used for so many years, the area is deserted.
“But it’s no longer abandoned,” he added.
The authority owns the former turnpike property and is trying to create something positive in the area for the past couple of years.
While those who walk and bike on the old road are allowed and encouraged to do so, motor vehicles are strictly prohibited.
Edwards said the authority has had issues with individuals driving on the former turnpike, tearing down signs and spray-painting surfaces, including inside the tunnels.
In May, a Cumberland County man was charged with trespassing. Police say he posted photos of himself on social media cutting open a lock on an access gate and driving on the old roadway.
A ‘gem’ project
Edwards said the members are trying to discourage such acts, and are exploring options to prevent them.
That includes involving the state police.
As the authority moves toward more improvements, Edwards said the community members could see additional activities such as festivals there.
He said the group wants to install restrooms at the entrance points and lighting in the tunnels as well.
“It’s one of those gem projects,” authority engineer Craig Bachik said.
The group has worked on branding and signage, and collaborated with volunteers to control vegetation.
More work ahead
The area has also attracted the attention of production companies.
In December, Paramount Television visited the area to film a vehicle crash for the AppleTV+ series “Defending Jacob” that stars Chris Evans.
To prepare for the scene, the company paved some of the turnpike and cleaned up graffiti, Edwards said.
That assisted the authority’s mission, but there’s still work to be done.
Some funding for improvements has been secured, Bachik said – including $1 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program – and is working to receive more through the Capital Project Itemization Bill.
“For now, we have $1 million to work with and some funding from both the Bedford and Fulton county commissioners as well as the Community Foundation and private donations,” Bachik said.
The authority plans to apply for a state multimodel grant at the end of July as well. Improvements could begin later this year or early in 2021, however the coronavirus has affected the time frame.
For Edwards, the possibilities are endless for the former turnpike and he’s encouraged to see so many people already respectfully taking advantage of the developing asset.
