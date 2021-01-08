Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission officials on Friday announced plans to widen and reconstruct a 7-mile section of the Turnpike in Somerset County to add another travel lane in each direction.
The section of the Turnpike to be widened is bounded by mile markers 102 and 109, just west of Somerset Borough and the Somerset interchange of the Turnpike. It currently has two travel lanes in each direction, but will have three when the project is completed.
The work is scheduled to begin Monday and to be completed in the summer of 2024.
The $117 million project is being paid for with toll dollars as part of the PTC’s capital plan. It will include moving an estimated 2.7 million cubic yards of dirt, building three retaining walls and installing several stormwater controls, including basins and rain gardens.
More information on the project plans, including a detailed timeline for each phase of the construction, a map of the project area and a list of the companies involved, is available online at www.patpconstruction.com/mp102to109/default.aspx.
