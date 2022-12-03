Two people died from injuries in a Somerset County crash late Friday involving two vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, investigators said.
State police were investigating the crash, which was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in Jefferson Township near the Somerset-Westmoreland border.
Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Lexi Lichty said a Westmoreland County man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dustin Brant, 27, of Latrobe, was traveling in a pickup truck that was found on the eastbound side of the turnpike.
An autopsy was being planned to determine the cause and manner of death, but it appeared to be accidental, Lichty added.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said the other individual, a Berks County man, was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he succumbed from his injuries.
An autopsy showed he suffered blunt force trauma injuries, but his name was not yet being released because family was not yet notified.
