Many more tractor-trailers than usual passed through Somerset Borough early Tuesday morning after a traffic accident blocked the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Somerset County emergency officials said.
All westbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed for several hours on Tuesday morning between the New Stanton and Somerset exits, a distance of about 35 miles, and all westbound Turnpike traffic had to exit the highway at the Somerset exit while the closure was in effect, according to tweets sent by the Turnpike’s official Twitter account for travel alerts.
The account tweeted at 4:52 a.m. that all westbound lanes of the Turnpike were blocked due to an accident near the New Stanton exit. Nearly four hours later, at 8:47 a.m., it tweeted that all westbound lanes had been reopened and that the detour at the Somerset exit had been lifted.
The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services posted on Facebook while the detour was in effect that Somerset Borough was experiencing “a high level of truck traffic” and asked residents to avoid the affected areas if possible.
The Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department in Westmoreland County posted on Facebook that the accident in New Stanton involved two tractor-trailers, one of which caught fire, and that the driver of that tractor-trailer was able to escape the vehicle. Youngwood fire Chief Lloyd Crago tweeted that the burning truck was carrying a load of car batteries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.