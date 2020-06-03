EBENSBURG – A total of 29,620 ballots were cast at Cambria County’s 125 precincts in Tuesday’s primary elections, according to unofficial results tabulated by the Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Department.
Of those ballots, 17,951 were cast in person on Tuesday, and 11,669 were absentee or mail-in ballots.
Of the 15,073 ballots cast in the Democratic primary in Cambria County, 7,670 were absentee or mail-in ballots and 7,403 were cast in person on Election Day. The state’s new mail-in ballot option was less popular on the Republican side – of the 14,547 ballots cast in the GOP primary, 10,548 were cast in person and only 3,999 were absentee or mail-in ballots.
In Somerset County, approximately 17,700 ballots were cast in the primary, representing about 42% of the county’s registered voters, according to Tina Pritts, director of the county’s Voter Registration & Election department. Somerset County received 7,151 applications for mail-in ballots, and 5,798 of those ballots were returned, Pritts said; a breakdown by party was not available Wednesday.
It was Somerset County’s first election using its new state-mandated paper ballot scanning machines, and Pritts said it went smoothly. At one point, workers had to replace one machine’s power cord, but, “other than that, everything seemed to go really well,” she said.
Across Pennsylvania, the primary elections ran “remarkably smoothly despite unprecedented challenges in the weeks and months before the voting,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said soon after polling places closed Tuesday. Those challenges included the process of adjusting to the state’s new mail-in ballot option, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the protests across the state over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Today, we marked two major milestones in Pennsylvania’s electoral history,” Boockvar said. “For the first time, Pennsylvania voters could vote by mail-in ballot without having to provide an excuse, and they did so in impressive numbers. And all 67 counties have now deployed new, more secure and accessible voting systems with voter-verifiable paper ballots. I am extremely thankful for and proud of Pennsylvania’s dedicated election officials, poll workers and, of course, voters.”
Approximately 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters applied and were approved to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot, Boockvar said – a figure 17 times higher than the number of voters who applied for an absentee ballot for the 2016 presidential primary.
In the only contested legislative primary locally, Ebensburg-area businessman Howard Terndrup soundly defeated Patton resident Jerry Carnicella to earn the Republican nomination for the 72nd District state House seat.
Terndrup will face incumbent Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, in November’s general election.
In the 13th Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, and Democrat Todd Rowley won uncontested primaries and will face off in the general election. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and Democrat Robert Williams did the same in the 15th Congressional District.
In Pennsylvania’s 35th Senate District, incumbent Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, and Democrat Shaun Dougherty won uncontested primary races. They will face off in November for a seat that encompasses all of Cambria County, all of Bedford County and parts of Clearfield County.
Six Republican state representatives in the region won uncontested primaries in districts that had no candidates on the Democratic primary ballot – and thus will be unopposed in November’s general election, barring any write-in campaigns. They were:
• Rep. Jim Rigby in the 71st District, which includes the city of Johnstown, the boroughs of Brownstown, Daisytown, Dale, East Conemaugh, Ehrenfeld, Ferndale, Franklin, Geistown, Lorain, Paint, Scalp Level, South Fork, Southmont, Summerhill and Westmont and the townships of Adams, Conemaugh, Richland, Stonycreek and West Taylor.
• Rep. Tommy Sankey in the 73rd District, which includes the townships of Barr, Blacklick, Susquehanna and West Carroll and the boroughs of Hastings, Nanty Glo, Northern Cambria and Vintondale in Cambria County, as well as parts of Clearfield County.
• Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar in the 69th District, which includes most of Somerset County and a part of western Bedford County.
• Rep. Matthew Dowling in the 51st District, which includes the boroughs of Addison, Confluence, Garrett, Meyersdale, Salisbury and Ursina and the townships of Addison, Elk Lick, Lower Turkeyfoot, Summit and Upper Turkeyfoot in Somerset County, as well as parts of Fayette County.
• Rep. Mike Reese in the 59th District, which includes the boroughs of Boswell and Jennerstown and the townships of Conemaugh and Jenner in Somerset County, as well as parts of Westmoreland County.
• Rep. Jesse Topper in the 78th District, which includes most of Bedford County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.