JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The line was long outside YWCA Greater Johnstown on Saturday for the Free Store 15901 free pop-up shopping event.

Residents picked through boxes of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Footwear and toiletries surrounded sparkling Christmas trees.

It was Free Store 15901’s second pop-up event.

“We have a little bit of everything,” volunteer Robin Hagins said. “You take what you need. Be kind and pay it forward.”

Community donations make the event possible.

“We have a lot of items,” Hagins said. “The community has really supported this.”

Jennifer Witte, of Johnstown, was excited for the helping hand during the holidays.

“This helps a lot because we were at the point where we didn’t know what we were going to do for Christmas presents,” she said. “This helps us out a lot. I appreciate everything.”

Free Store 15901 will hold quarterly pop-ups and will be asking for specific items for each shopping event, Hagins said.

