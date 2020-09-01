Bishop McCort Catholic High School students, faculty and volunteers participated in the annual Turn the Towns Teal campaign by tying bows on trees to bring awareness to ovarian cancer on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Senior Reagan Phillips secures her ribbon on a tree in the school’s courtyard. The campaign also includes the east and west campuses of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, as well as locations in Windber, Somerset and Stoystown boroughs. Trees in Ebensburg near the Cambria County Courthouse will sport teal ribbons for the fifth year. The awareness event is supported by Laurel Auto Group and the Ann Harris Smith Foundation. Throughout the month, The Tribune-Democrat will feature a teal bow on the front page.
