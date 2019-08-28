Bishop McCort Catholic High School and adult volunteers will be out beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday participating in the annual Turn the Town Teal campaign and tying teal ribbons on trees to bring awareness to ovarian cancer.
People traveling by Johnstown’s Central and Roxbury parks and driving along the city’s main thoroughfares, through Richland Township and Ferndale, Westmont and Southmont boroughs, are likely to see hundreds of bows displayed bringing awareness to the silent symptoms of ovarian cancer.
This year’s campaign also will include the east and west campuses of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, as well as locations in Windber, Somerset and Stoystown boroughs.
Trees in Ebensburg along High Street near the Cambria County Courthouse will sport teal ribbons for the fourth year.
The awareness event is supported by Laurel Auto Group and the Ann Harris Smith Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.