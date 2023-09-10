CONFLUENCE, Pa. – Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School mathematics teacher Benjamin Phillian received this year’s Yale Educator Award.
The honor is offered through the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admission, and recognizes a teacher’s who “support and inspire their students to perform at high levels and to achieve excellence.”
Of the 385 nominees this year from 43 states and 28 countries, 80 teachers and 32 counselors were selected to receive the award.
The Yale admissions office attributes the “exceptional quality of the Yale student body to educators like these recipients.”
