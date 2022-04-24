There are few sounds in Pennsylvania’s woods that quicken the pulse of hunters like the thunderous call of a turkey gobbler on a spring morning.
The sight of a mature Tom boldly announcing his presence as he follows hens into a field with his tail feathers on full display has become one of Pennsylvania’s most impressive avian shows.
Hunters will get their chance to call in such magnificent birds among the freshly budding hardwoods and field edges on Saturday, when the state’s spring gobbler season opens a half-hour before sunrise.
As in recent years, hunters may notice a lack of birds compared to 20 years ago, as the Eastern Wild Turkey population has decreased across its entire range, with the exception of Maine, since the early 2000s.
“Turkey populations have been declining in most of the state, except for the western and southwestern part of the state,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission wild turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena, who added that numbers in Wildlife Management Units 2A, 2B, 2D, and 2E have been stable, while those in 2C have been fluctuating.
“They’re doing OK, but they’re definitely down from what they used to be, that’s for sure.”
She and her coworkers are currently involved in a four-year hen study with other mid-Atlantic states to better understand those declines and fluctuations.
Last summer’s 17-year cicada invasion, especially in the southern counties, provided a much-needed bump in the population by providing freshly born birds the essential nutrients they need to survive and thrive.
“Poult reproduction last summer was banner in those areas – well above average,” Casalena said.
That translates into more immature jakes for this spring – but more importantly, long-beards they will grow to become next spring.
Hens and poults
Hen-to-poult ratios varied across the state. It is common for adult hens to lay up to 10 to 12 eggs per clutch, but an average of just 2.8 poults will survive. Hen poults hatched in June can lay their own small clutch the following spring, and older hens can produce 15 to 18, or more than 20 eggs.
Casalena said that last year, WMU 2C – which includes all of Somerset County and southern Cambria County – had a very healthy ratio of 4 poults per hen. Up from 2.7 in 2020.
The number of poults produced by hens, called “recruitment,” is the main culprit driving population changes, Casalena said.
“We used to see on the average, every three years, that we’d have a banner recruitment year, and we’re not seeing that anymore. The banner years are coming less frequently.”
One reason for that, she explained, are that weather patterns have been changing dramatically.
“Those cold, wet springs are notorious for causing low poult survival,” Casalena said.
Bird flu a factor
She added that other factors driving down the numbers are the occurrence of new diseases such as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (bird flu), a rise in predator populations, and loss of good nesting habitat. Since turkeys nest on the ground, they are particularly vulnerable to predation.
“They don’t have secure habitat for nesting, so they are being found by predators more? Or are they succumbing to bad weather more because they can’t get out of the weather? Or is it more a fact of there’s not enough insects for poults anymore?” she asked.
The use of insect-killing pesticides has also been taken into consideration. West Nile Virus, which has greatly affected the ruffed grouse, has not touched the wild turkey population.
Since trapping has declined, populations of opossums, raccoons, foxes, coyotes, weasels, skunks and fishers – which all eat turkey eggs – have increased. Human sprawl and disturbance, as well Pennsylvania’s aging forests, have also contributed to the problem.
“When you have mostly that pole-stage timber – woodlots and forests,” Casalena explained, “it lacks that diversity of different age classes and shrubs, and so it lacks secure areas for turkeys to nest.”
Successful hunters will continue to be permitted to bag a second gobbler this spring, provided they have purchased a separate license.
Casalena said that harvesting second birds (especially mature gobblers) has not detrimentally affected the overall population, as a large percentage of bonus tags go unfilled, and that once a long-beard has successfully mated with a hen, he becomes, well, dispensable.
“Our spring season opener is timed to open when we have about 50% of our hens incubating,” she said. “So what that means is, by then, the males have pretty much finished their breeding. Hens can lay two full clutches of eggs with one successful breeding.”
Hunter harvest rates in the spring dropped from 37% in 2006 to 2009, to 20-31% in 2020 and 2021. This year’s season will complete a three-year study period.
Unlike neighboring states, Pennsylvania has maintained a healthy population of birds by its steadfast approach to starting the season late enough so that the estimated 200,000-plus hunters do not disrupt breeding and nesting. Pennsylvania ranks third in the country in spring turkey hunters. As always, she explained that the game commission has to walk a fine line between hunter satisfaction and healthy wildlife populations.
“We want to base our regulations according to biology,” Casalena said. “Hunters need to be patient for the season to open.”
Just as the deer herd is controlled by doe hunting, turkey populations are greatly affected by hen survival.
“The best thing that we can do management-wise is change the fall turkey hunting season,” Casalena said.
One of the best things spring hunters can do to increase their own satisfaction Casalena said, is to pass immature Jakes, assuring mature and talkative Toms the following spring.
Casalena said that hunters can further assist in research by reporting leg-banded birds, or even if they find a leg band on the ground. The phone call is toll-free.
The National Wild Turkey Federation’s (NWTF) state and local chapters have been a great help in their cooperative efforts with habitat work, hunter education and outreach.
NWTF regional biologist Mitch Blake has spent a great deal of time in Pennsylvania assisting Casalena and her cohorts, calling him “a tremendous asset.”
John Rucosky is a photographer for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @JohnRucosky.
