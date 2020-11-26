Only a small group of mask-wearing Bears and Bulls walked onto the turf at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Thursday morning.
No fans. Little hoopla. No Turkey Bowl.
One more cancellation of a longstanding tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though no football was played, the Bears and Bulls at the Point made sure to carry on at least a part of the Turkey Bowl game-day experience. They had a ceremonial coin toss and pulled several raffle tickets purchased in the weeks prior to the cancellation.
The Bears’ Tim Clark called heads and won the toss.
“The significance of the coin toss is that we continued this tradition,” said Clark, a Turkey Bowl organizer who was among five mask-wearing Bears clad in their red Turkey Bowl sweaters – and masks.
Three Bulls wearing the traditional gold uniform jersey and 2020-style gold masks participated in the brief ceremony near midfield. The Turkey Bowl trophy was positioned on the turf in the vicinity of the coin toss.
“We wanted to continue the tradition in some way,” said Clark, who played in his first Turkey Bowl in 1980. “A ceremonial coin toss is a way to do it and give everybody the opportunity to make their contributions to Easterseals, which is the big reason we play the game.
“We’re pleased to be here this morning and to give thanks for everything we have family-wise and community-wise. It’s an important day for the Turkey Bowl boosters.”
The Turkey Bowl is a Thanksgiving mainstay in Johnstown. The game has been played at sites in Westmont, Richland and, of course, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“This has been going on 53 years now so we want to keep it going, somehow, some way,” said Bulls player Gary Spangler. “I started back in 2005 being a part of this. I don’t want to miss it. I feel bad for all the charities in the area.”
The event has raised more than a half million dollars since 1972, according to organizers. The game benefits Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania.
“That’s why we’re really here,” Spangler said. “At the end of the day Easterseals is the big winner.”
All participants in the game annually raise money.
“Each player is asked to contribute or fund-raise through ad sponsors for our program or to reach out to businesses in the community or on their own,” Clark said. “We also provide players with enough tickets to meet their $300 quota. Every player does their share to raise funds for Easterseals.
“Annually we’re able to contribute upwards of $12,000 to $14,000 through this event. It’s one of the major fundraisers for the Cambria-Somerset Easterseals.”
Even with the game canceled, Clark predicted that fund-raising still will be a success.
“I don’t know if we’ll hit that ($12,000-$14,000) number this year because of everything that’s going on,” Clark said. “But I think we’ll get close to it. We’re cautiously optimistic.”
On the field in the most recent game, the Bulls held off a Bears rally to win 27-23 in last year’s Turkey Bowl, snapping the Bears’ three-game winning streak in the series. The two teams traditionally are made up of local business and civic leaders, many of whom played locally or regionally on the high school or college levels.
The game is touch football but includes blocking and physical play along the line.
“It’s great to see everybody,” Spangler said. “I don’t see a lot of these people at all until Thanksgiving Day. It’s almost like a brotherhood. You see everybody and you’re happy to see everybody, even the Bears.”
