Upon further review, the 53rd annual Turkey Bowl will not be played on Thanksgiving morning.
The decision to cancel on Tuesday came a day after organizers had announced their intent to move forward with this year’s charity game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The popular tradition annually raises money to benefit Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania. Organizers plan to be at Sargent’s Stadium at 10 a.m. on Thursday to draw tickets that had been sold in advance by participants in the event as part of the fund-raiser.
“Twenty-four hours later, we are going to elect to cancel the game,” Tim Clark, one of the Turkey Bowl organizers, said on Tuesday.
Clark had confirmed plans to play the game during an interview on Monday afternoon.
“Twenty-four hours later, it just doesn’t make sense,” Clark said, pointing to daily updates involving the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will be at the stadium to flip the coin and to draw tickets,” Clark said of a ceremonial coin toss. “We will continue that tradition.”
The Bears and the Bulls had intended to continue the long-standing holiday tradition and took several steps to assure the safety of participants.
On Monday, Clark said the players planned to wear red and gold neck gaiters/masks as a precaution and those watching would be encouraged to follow pandemic guidelines such as social distancing and mask-wearing.
But the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily report revealed the coronavirus pandemic impacted the region with 199 new Cambria County cases on Tuesday among 6,669 new COVID-19 cases statewide.
There were four new Cambria County deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 3,558 cases and 45 deaths since the pandemic hit the region in March.
“Months ago, you didn’t know of as many instances of this hitting close to home,” Clark said. “This thing has taken on a life of its own – again. Let’s be protective of those who (would be) playing and those who they would come in contact with (after the game).”
The Turkey Bowl has raised more than half a million dollars since 1972, according to organizers. Even with the cancellation, this year will add to that total, Clark said.
On the field, the Bulls held off a Bears rally to win 27-23 in last year’s Turkey Bowl, snapping the Bears’ three-game winning streak in the series. The two teams traditionally are made up of local business and civic leaders, many of whom played locally or regionally on the high school or college levels.
Players donate their time and raise funds while also playing in the game, which is touch football but includes blocking and physical play along the line.
