Appliances and tires will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Tunnelhill Borough Municipal Building, 808 Portage St., collection organizers said.
Appliances that don’t contain the chemical freon can be dropped off by Cambria County residents at no charge, however $6 will be charged for each appliance that does contain freon.
For each off-rim tire, $1 will be charged, $2 will be charged for each on-rim tire and $15 for each tire that measures more than 4 feet across and/or more than 14 inches wide.
Preregistration is required and can be done by calling the Cambria County Conservation District at 814-472-2120.
