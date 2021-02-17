A chili cook-off fundraiser will return this year as a fundraiser for an area boxing gym.
Organizer Larry Striker said the second annual event will be held at 3 p.m. March 14 at Tulune’s Living the Dream Bar and Grill on Lulay Street in Johnstown, with this year’s proceeds benefitting Kastle Boxing of Johnstown.
The cost to enter chili in the cook-off is $5.
Admission to the event is $10 per person, enabling attendees to try every chili entered in the cook-off and receive one draft beer or soda.
Masks must be worn at all times unless seated and eating, Striker said.
Voting tickets will be $1 each.
Top 3 winners of the best chili will be awarded prize money and a gift.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/499144167720749/?ti=ls.
