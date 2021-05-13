Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited will host its annual Kid’s Fishing Day for children ages 15 and younger on Saturday and Sunday at 108 Altimus Lane, Bolivar, organizers said.
Stocking will be done at 6 p.m. Friday. Kids are welcome to help stock. There will be no fishing on Friday.
Fishing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Registration will open at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day.
Activity- and outdoor-related prizes will be awarded throughout the day. Snacks and lunch will be provided.
All children are welcome to attend. Volunteers will be on hand to provide support or equipment as needed for children and families.
The annual event began in 1998 and now draws approximately 200 participants per year.
