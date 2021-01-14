Lottery customer

A customer purchases lottery tickets at Conjelko’s Dairy Store in Windber on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, as the jackpots for Mega Millions grew to $750 million and the Powerball to $640 million.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

