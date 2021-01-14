A customer purchases lottery tickets at Conjelko’s Dairy Store in Windber on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, as the jackpots for Mega Millions grew to $750 million and the Powerball to $640 million.
Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. Snow mixing in. High around 40F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 12:39 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.