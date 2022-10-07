JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Janet Ward remembers how much help Johnstown residents received from across the country as they recovered from the 1977 flood.
That’s why she wanted to pay it forward to Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.
“They’re in bad shape down there,” she said.
Ward and Diane Bremer provided much-needed water to George Childers, of 3C’s Church in Somerset County, on Friday to load into a trailer parked in front of Ideal Market on Walnut Street in downtown Johnstown.
“Why wouldn’t we help?” Bremer said.
They were just two of many local residents who’ve purchased pet food, cleaning supplies, diapers, water and more for the relief effort this week.
Kelley Jeske said she added a case of water and baby supplies to the collection on Friday. The Johnstown woman lived in Lakeland, Florida, as a teenager. Provided with an opportunity to support her old home state, she took it.
“When it comes to stuff like this, I try to help out as much as I can,” Jeske said.
Childers and the church group, Angels of East Africa, have been in front of the store nearly all week, accepting donated supplies from local shoppers.
This isn’t the first time 3C’s Church has partnered with Ideal Market on a mission to help those in need. Childers said the store chain has always been willing to get involved and that it just takes a phone call to his cousin Gary May, who is the director of sales and marketing for the five Ideal Market locations, to get help.
“Gary has helped us out tremendously,” Childers said.
In addition to the trailer in front of the Walnut Street location, the other Ideal Markets in Seward, Bedford, Vinco and Homer City have in-store bins to collect donations and posters hanging in the windows drawing attention to the effort.
A collection trailer from the church will be at the Seward store on Saturday.
“My biggest thing is getting people to know they can help,” May said. “We’re happy to be here.”
3C’s Church will continue to collect nonperishable goods until Thursday.
Once all of the bins have been picked up, volunteers will load the materials into a trailer and Childers, his brother Samuel and others will drive the items to Fort Myers, Florida, and the surrounding area – devastated by the storm last week. Childers has a contact with a woman in that area who will help them distribute the goods.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Sept. 29 and caused widespread flooding and destruction. Since then, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other organizations have stepped in to assist with various aspects of recovery.
May said the Ideal stores are accepting any dry essentials, even if the items weren’t purchased at the markets.
For more information, visit idealsupermarket.com, www.3cschurch.com, or the Ideal and 3C’s Facebook pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.