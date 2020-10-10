President Donald Trump's visit to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport was confirmed Saturday.
The president's campaign rally had been tentative, but an official listing for the Tuesday event has been added to his calendar at donaldjtrump.com/events.
The visit will take place at the at 7 p.m. but doors will open at 4 p.m.
Tickets are available on the president's website and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Attendees can register up to two tickets per mobile phone number per event.
"I just think it's really exciting and I think it shows just how important Cambria County is to his reelection campaign," Cambria County Republican Party Chairman Jackie Kulback said.
She described Johnstown and the surrounding area as a "bellwether" for the coming election and said the region is a representative of the country as a whole.
"We're a mix of blue-collar workers as well as a lot of high-tech industry," Kulback said.
She pointed to the county's ties to the energy industry and the switch from a predominantly blue area to more of a red region politically.
Kulback said she plans on attending the president's rally Tuesday.
