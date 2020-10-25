President Donald Trump will make a return visit to the region to deliver remarks at the Blair County Airport in Martinsburg on Monday – with just over a week remaining until the 2020 election.
Trump has been crisscrossing the state with Pennsylvania viewed as a likely difference-maker.
Trump visited Johnstown Oct. 13, just a week after being released from the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, to rally support in an event that drew thousands of supporters.
His southern Blair County stop is titled a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally." Trump is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30.
Unlike Cambria County, which flipped its voter registration edge to Republican over the past year, Blair County has been a Republican stronghold for generations, making the Monday stop a chance for the president to motivate his base.
"The energy is building!" the Blair County Republican Party wrote on its Facebook page Sunday.
Details posted on his campaign's website – DonaldJTrump.com/events – show guests may request up to two tickets per mobile number for the event.
"All tickets are subject to first-come, first-served basis," the site says.
Attendees must provide their name, email and mobile number to receive a confirmation text.
Just like the previous Trump visit in Johnstown, attendees who register release Donald J Trump for President Inc. and the national Republican Committee from any liability if they are exposed to the coronavirus.
The full legal statement is:
"By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the Republican National Committee; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury."
