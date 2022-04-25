Former President Donald Trump plans to campaign on May 6 in Greensburg for his endorsed candidate in the Republican primary for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, Mehmet Oz.
The rally is scheduled to take place at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds. Other down-ballot Republicans are expected to be in attendance.
Oz, a celebrity doctor known for “The Dr. Oz Show,” has previously campaigned locally in Johnstown and Somerset County.
The Senate seat is currently held by Republican Pat Toomey, who did not seek reelection.
